Jenny from the block is back (Source: jlo / Instagram)

Jenny from the block is back.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, released her new music video, Medicine, with French Montana on Sunday and needless to say, the visuals are nothing short of impressive.

The triple threat rocked an array of sparkling costumes for the video, each one showing off her insane curves better than the last.

Opening with a vignette of mysterious shots, the video's scene was quickly set, with numerous circus attractions making an appearance.

Covered in white, the whole video, released in partnership with PrettyLittleThing, was a dazzling, glamorous mix of shots.

First, we witness a woman wearing a tiny white thong lifting dumbbells and then switch over to a white carousel which spun around with the brand name written across the canopy top.

Then comes J. Lo, who wore an extremely low cut white jumpsuit, bedazzled out with all sorts of gem stones and pearls.

The powerhouse had on a white cowboy hat and her voluminous locks were braided into two pig tails down the sides of her head.

Complete with feather embellishments and cowgirl boots, Lopez looked like the queen of the wild, wild West.

Later, the future wife of Alex Rodriguez, 43, was seen sitting in a fortune teller box as she moved her hand around a glowing ball.

As she sang the catchy chorus saying, 'Think he needs some medicine, I can be your medicine,' the bombshell took selfies and answered a phone call from a mystery man.

Adding an unexpected touch of black, the dancer eventually switched into an all black look wearing a dress with giant slits up each side.

The long sleeved gown, covered in diamonds, was paired with extravagant fringe boots and a sensual diamond choker.

For this look, Jennifer's hair was down in a crimped style that looked very punk rock.

She rolled around seductively on a black and white checkered runway.

After that, she went for a more delicate look, wearing a white tutu with her hair in layered buns on top of of her head.

Swirling around as the top point of a human tower, the outfit was finished off with giant puffy ruffle sleeves.

In one shot, Lopez let fans really see her assets while standing in a hall of mirrors.

Showing off her voluptuous derriere, the actress shook it for the camera.

Adding to the production were white pianos, which eventually were accompanied by a stripper pole that the singer naturally took to.

Donning ankle breaking, giant white platform heels, the star had her long locks up in an an Ariana Grande style ponytail that came all the way down past her butt.

Showing off the skills she's acquired for her role in Hustlers, the beauty spun around the silver pole with ease.

French Montana of course also made an appearance as he came on the set looking swagged out in an all white suit with a turtleneck for his catchy verse.

This song marks Lopez's first release with the Hitco Entertainment label.

Medicine was co-produced by Stargate (best known for Beyoncé’s Irreplaceable) and British production duo, Son of Sonix.

Previewing the song prior to its' release, the World of Dance judge posted a picture of her in yet another one of the video's costumes on Instagram.

In it, she wore a diamond head piece with multiple faces around hers, with her makeup done up in a metallic silver.

She said, 'Wish I could give you guys a taste of my new single, Medicine, ft. @frenchmontana!! I CAN’T WAIT for you all to hear it!!!!!!'

Jennifer's last single was Dinero with Cardi B as well as Limitless for the movie Second Act.

The release of Medicine comes ahead of Lopez’s highly anticipated It’s My Party: The Live Celebration tour, which kicks off in June. It will be her second-ever concert tour and it’s in celebration of her upcoming 50th birthday.

The beauty is also planning her wedding to Rodriguez, who has two daughters Ella and Natasha. The Bronx native has Max and Emme with Marc Anthony.