Jennifer Lopez Responds to Ben Affleck Dissing Ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly pissed at beau Ben Affleck amid his latest comments regarding his past marriage to Jennifer Garner.

Earlier this week, Ben Affleck opened up about his marriage to Jennifer Garner on an episode on The Howard Stern Show, where he claimed that he felt 'trapped' during the marriage, and that he would've probably still be drinking' if he stayed married to the actress.

'Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,' he went on. 'I was like, "I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?" And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.' he stated in the interview.

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2015 and share kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

Ben and Jennifer split in 2015, just a day after their 10-year anniversary, and they finalized their divorce in 2018.

And Lopez is allegedly frustrated by Ben's comments, as a source revealed ''She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this. She has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids''

The source added: ''It’s reckless and cavalier of him.''

Lopez was not the only one who was not happy about Ben's comments, Garner is reportedly also frustrated, as she felt that the interview was 'disrespectful' and that it was a 'slap in the face to their family'

And on Wednesday, Affleck made an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show where he admitted that he was “really happy” with his interview with Stern because he perceived it as “honest.”

Affleck told Kimmel he and his ex-wife maintain a good relationship and his comments to Stern were taken out of context.

“I had gone on and said how much we respected each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first and went through our stuff,” he said. “And then (they) said I blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped, just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy.”