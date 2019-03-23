Jennifer Lopez Reveals Dates of 'It's My Party' Tour Concerts

Jennifer Lopez will perform a gig at the Autism Rocks Arena on November 17. (Fadel Senna /AFP)

Jennifer Lopez has announced the concert dates for her upcoming North American It's My Party tour which will take place over the summer.

Lopez will be kicking things off on June 7 at The Forum on Los Angeles before wrapping things up on July 25 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

Lopez will also be performing in cities such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York, Philadelphia and Atlanta, among others.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on March 29 at 10:00 a.m. through Live Nation.

Lopez previously announced the tour in February while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The singer said the tour was in celebration of her 50th birthday which takes place on July 24.