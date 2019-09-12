Jennifer Lopez Says Learning Pole Dancing For 'Hustlers' Was Difficult

Jennifer Lopez during a chat show appearance Wednesday revealed that learning to pole dance for her new movie Hustlers was extremely difficult.

The 50-year-old entertainer while visiting Late Night With Seth Meyers said pole dancing was 'honestly one of the hardest things I've ever done'.

'There was a great amount of training,' said Jennifer who portrays veteran stripper Ramona Vega in the upcoming R-rated drama.

Jennifer told Seth, 45, that she arrived for her first pole dancing training session in sweatpants and sweatshirt and was immediately told to take off her clothes.

'Your skin is what sticks to the pole,' Jennifer said she was told before being ordered to strip to her bra and panties.

The former professional backup dancer said her YouTube channel has video of her learning the pole.

'It's more awkward than I would have liked,' she admitted.

The veteran actress also revealed having a rare case of nerves before filming her first scene on the pole.

Jennifer said she knew the dance and was wearing her 'dental floss' as she walked to the stage surrounded by hundreds of extras.

She recalled asking herself, 'What am I doing with my life right now?' and telling her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas that she was 'scared' and 'nervous'.

Jennifer said by the end of it she felt as if she had been pole dancing for years.

'I could understand the thought process, throwing money around, I got into it a little too much,' she said.

J-Lo said her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, eagerly volunteered to help her research her role at strip clubs.

She said that A-Rod promised to tell her 'everything you need to know' about strip clubs from his days as a baseball player and provided some valuable information.

Hustlers by director Lorene Scafaria, 41, is based on the 2015 New York magazine article The Hustlers At Scores by Jessica Pressler.

The film also starring Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B follows a group of strippers who embezzle money from stock traders and corporate executives who visit their New York City strip club.

Hustlers is scheduled to be released Friday by STX Films.