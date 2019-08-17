Jennifer Lopez Surprises Alex Rodriguez With a Classic Car for his Birthday

Jennifer Lopez bought Alex Rodriguez a vintage Ford Bronco for his birthday.



The 50-year-old singer delighted her fiance with the luxury blue vehicle in honour of him turning 44 in July and the retired baseball star described his new ride as the "best gift".



Alex shared a photo of the SUV on his Instagram Story and, along with blue heart and gift box emojis, wrote: "@jlo thank you for the best gift (sic)"



The sportsman also shared a video of himself and the 'On the Floor' hitmaker taking the car - which features interior personalised with his own A-Rod Corp. logos - out for a spin to a soundtrack of Cardi B's 'Money'.



He captioned the clip: "Top down. Sunny day. Radio on. #summerride (sic)"



Alex's gift from Jennifer came after the 'Shades of Blue' star received a 2019 red 911 Carrera GTS Porsche for her 50th birthday from the former sportsman a few weeks ago.

However, Jennifer later admitted she had "never driven a car", despite having a license.



In a video shared by the couple, Alex said: "What do you get someone who already has everything? You have to be creative."







And upon receiving the gift, Jennifer said: "I'm going to have to drive? It's beautiful! I've never driven a car like that! I've never had a car like this. I've never driven a car, period! My heart's beating out of my chest!"



The couple then took a test ride around their neighbourhood, with Jennifer getting behind the wheel of a car for the first time since passing her test.



She said: "Let me see if I remember how to drive. Baby I know how to drive! I remember I haven't driven in so long baby. Baby this is so good. You're giving me my independence back. I did not expect anything like this. This is so crazy. I felt like the party was enough!"



Alex, 44, collaborated with his daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11 and Jennifer's twins Max and Emme, 11, for the surprise.



The former New York Yankees player blindfolded his partner before leading her to a spot outside their Miami house.



The children then delivered the gift to the 'Ain't It Funny' singer - with Natasha driving it up the driveway.