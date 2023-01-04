Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed picture

ALBAWABA - Jeremy Renner took to his Instagram account to share with his fans that he is "too messed up to type" but that he's awake and getting better.

Award winning actor Jeremy Renner was injured in an accident on New Year's day, when he was helping a motorist stranded in the snow. A snow plowing vehicle accidently ran over his leg, leading Renner to lose a lot of blood.

Renner was airlifted to the nearest local hospital, where he underwent two surgeries. The star's condition was critical but stable.

Jeremy Renner who plays the role of Hawkeye in the Marvel production of the same name took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself in his hospital bed.

He wrote: "Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Fellow actors and stars in the showbiz were quick to wish Renner a speedy recovery and let him know that they're "here for him."

Rapper G-Eazy commented: "Sending love and light, brother. Praying for you." Kate Hudson showered the actor with red heart emojis, while Ashley Benson wrote: "Get well soon. Praying for you."

TV host Jimmy Fallon said: "Lotsa love out there for you, bud."

Chris Hemsworth and Vanessa Hudgens were also among the stars who wished Renner a speedy recovery.

By Alexandra Abumuhor