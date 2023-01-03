Jeremy Renner in critical condition after surgery

ALBAWABA - Marvel star Jeremy Renner remains in critical but stable condition at the ICU following a surgery to treat injuries inflicted in a snow-plowing accident.

On Sunday, Jeremy Renner suffered a blunt chest trauma and multiple injuries after a snow plow accident in Nevada.

USA Today said Renner's accident took place when he was helping a stranded car in the snow on New Year's Day before getting run over by his own vehicle.

The award wining actor who plays the role of superhero Hawkeye was airlifted to a local hospital following the accident.

Renner's publicist said that the star is in critical condition after he underwent the surgery needed for his condition, adding that he is still in the intensive care unit.

''He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical, but stable condition," the publicist said in a statement.

"Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City mayor, Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families.''

''They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.''

By Alexandra Abumuhor