Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Husband Justin Mikita Welcomes First Child

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has become a father for the first time.

The 'Modern Family' actor and his husband Justin Mikita have become proud first-time parents to a tot named Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, who was born earlier this week, according to a representative for the actor.

The rep confirmed the news to People magazine, saying: "Jesse and Justin welcomed their little bundle of joy Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita on July 7, 2020. The new parents are overjoyed and excited for this new journey as a family of three."

Jesse, 44, first announced he and Justin, 34, were set to become parents in January during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

Appearing at the time alongside Charlie Hunnam, he said: "This is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone, if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband."

And the actor later admitted it has been a long "process" for him and his husband to reach this point in their journey to becoming parents.

He said: "It's trickier with a gay couple because you can't just try. You have to like really try. It's a process, and we've been in the process for like a year and a half."



Jesse has been vocal about his desire to start a family with Justin in the past.

In 2017, he explained: "Justin and I are very excited to come dads in the near future. No announcement yet, nothing has happened, but yeah, we are excited. We have been together for four years and we always said, 'Let's give ourselves five years just to be married,' and that's coming up, five years."

Meanwhile, Jesse claimed being married to Justin has made him feel as though he is "part of something bigger", and admitted he'd always dreamed of walking down the aisle, but never imagined it would actually happen.

He said: "Being married was something I always dreamed of but never thought of as attainable; I grew up in a time where being gay meant that you weren't able to be a part of the institution of marriage.

"Look, if you want to get married, you should be able to. If you don't, that's great - but we really wanted to.

"I didn't know if it would make me feel different, but there was one day when I got to mark the 'Married' box while filling out paperwork at the doctor, and I got extremely emotional. It made me feel like I'm part of something bigger. It's something everyone should have the right to do."