Jessica Kahawaty Unveils Latest Inter Milan Campaign

Lebanese-Australian model and influencer Jessica Kahawaty unveiled her latest ad campaign this week — a gritty new video for Italian football team Inter Milan.





The clip, which Kahawaty and Inter shared on their Instagram pages, features various dedicated professionals, from a dancer to a kitesurfer, refining their craft through sheer hard work.

“Whatever they say/ don’t bother trying. Triers can quit/ while I’m here, flying,” a male voice says in the video, before adding, “I’ve failed without guard/ I’ve fallen hard. I’ve been so wrong/ And that made me strong.”

The camera then pans to Kahawaty, wearing the club’s signature black-and-blue striped kit, who seems to be standing in a cavernous tunnel, as she says, “But this is not for everyone.”

The model took to Instagram to share the clip, captioning the post: “Proud to reveal my international campaign for @inter football team” in English, Italian and Arabic.

She stars alongside Chinese contemporary dancer Duan Jingting, the former Shanghai Ballet dancer who shot to fame on “So You Think You Can Dance China” and Airton Cozzolino, a champion kitesurfer.

For her part, Kahawaty studied business, finance and law in Sydney and then made a move into modelling and event hosting. The social media influencer, with 846,000 followers on Instagram, is also keen supporter of a number of humanitarian causes, including UNICEF and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Last year, fashion house Louis Vuitton selected Kahawaty to work with UNICEF at the Za’atari refugee camp in Jordan to help children affected by the Syrian crisis, which has seen millions of people displaced.

The multi-talented celebrity also gave a talk at the TEDxSciencesPo event in Paris in April 2018.

The conference, according to a press release, brought together influencers “who work toward breaking the wall between the East and the West” and aims to “provide an essential bridge, to fuse the gap between rising trends of neo-conservatism predominant in the South of France and the cultural diversity that characterizes the Arab world.”