Jessica Simpson Gives Son Ace a Very Short Haircut

jessica Simpson got her son Ace a very short haircut over Christmas.

The 38-year-old pop act showed off her five-year-old's new look on Instagram, though she was slightly crestfallen to see him lose his longer hairdo.

'He really wanted short hair. It broke my heart a little, but we did it!! My little man #ACEKNUTE,' Jessica captioned her black and white photo upload.

Along with Ace, Jessica and her second husband, former NFL tight end Eric Johnson, share a six-year-old daughter called Maxwell and are expecting a third baby.

Jessica went all out for Christmas, gifting her children a pair of Shih Tzus and sharing a snap of the kids and dogs on Instagram.

The Texas-born songstress and daughter of a preacher also posed for a Christmas Day photo with her husband and children before they headed to church services.

Back home, she wrapped up in some leopard-print maternity wear and posed on a matching leopard-print couch for her 4.4 million Instagram followers.

The sister of Ashlee Simpson said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last year that she had no plans to conceive again, and was in fact using an IUD.

Once news broke of her third pregnancy earlier this year, a friend of hers dished to People: 'They were content with the two and this is a very happy surprise!'

Before Jessica married her current husband at a California ranch in 2014, she spent 2002 until 2006 married to her fellow singer Nick Lachey.

Nick has gone on to marry Vanessa Minnillo, with whom he was infamously pap-snapped getting intimate in a hot tub in Mexico while they were dating.

Between her marriages, Jessica's love life included a relationship with John Mayer, who famously described her as 'sexual napalm' to Playboy in 2010.