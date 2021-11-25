Jessie J Shares Her Heartbreaking Miscarriage Story

And the singer shared her experience on Instagram Wednesday, she posted a picture of her holding a pregnancy test, with another picture that read ''sometimes love won't be enough to make it work, and that's okay. That doesn't mean you've failed.''

Jessie captioned the lengthy post: ''Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying “seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant”. By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat ''

''This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know.'' she added.



''What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me. I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.'' she continued.



''I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it’s best. ''



''I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer. I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again. ''



''Im still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t. It’s the loneliest feeling in the world. So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room.'' She ended her post.

Jessie referred to her fertility issues in an interview with BBC News in 2019.

She had been diagnosed with adenomyosis five years earlier, with doctors telling her it was unlikely she would be able to conceive naturally.

Adenomyosis is where the tissue that normally lines the womb starts to grow within the muscular wall of the womb. It is linked to an increased risk of miscarriage and premature birth. The singer declined an offer of a hysterectomy and said she changed her diet and lifestyle in an attempt to defy the odds.

"I was told I can't have children, but I don't believe it," she told radio station Heart in 2019. "I believe in miracles. I haven't given up."