Jesy Nelson Cozies up Next to Ex-Bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Ex Boyfriend Lucien Laviscount

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson was pictured drunkly flirting with 'Emily in Paris' star Lucien Laviscount in new leaked snaps.

The duo were spotted in at Tabu nightclub in England, where Nelson was seen insisting on kissing the actor, however he kept moving away to maintain a distance. Jesy went back to her Essex home alone and herself and Lucien have no plans to meet up in the future.

Jesy Nelson confirms romance with, Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s ex, Lucien Laviscount, as they share a passionate kiss during romantic ride in London. pic.twitter.com/GAQ1hbkTYC — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingzz) November 29, 2021

The pair have not addressed rumours of a romance on social media, and are not following each other on Instagram.

Lucien previously dated Nelson's Ex-bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock back in 2012, a year after she found fame on the X Factor.

Jesy's drunken flirtation with Lucien came a week after she last publicly showed affection towards her ex-boyfriend Harry, who she still follows on Instagram.

The couple got together in 2017, splitting after 16 months but rekindled their romance in September.

Jesy announced her departure from Little Mix in December 2020, however the group which is formed by Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall remain together.