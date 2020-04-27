Jesy Nelson Shows Off Fabulous Figure in Black Bra and Camouflage Pants

And Jesy Nelson was at it again on Sunday as she set pulses racing while posing up a storm in a black bra and camouflage trousers.

The Little Mix star, 28, looked fierce and confident as she showcased her taut midriff in the sizzling Instagram snap.

The Touch hitmaker teamed her busty black bra and green trousers with a military style camouflage cap and chunky lace-up black boots.

Jesy gave the picture plenty of attitude while gazing seductively at the camera with one hand in her pocket while the other gave a salute.

Captioning the snap, she quoted lyric's from Destiny's Child's 2004 hit Soldier, she wrote: 'I know some soldiers in here- where they at, where they at.'

Jesy's snap came hours after she wowed her followers again, this time putting on a very leggy display in a plunging pink floral dress.

The star teamed her plunging pink number with a black beret and chunky black boots as she posed up a storm outside her front door.

Meanwhile on Friday, the singer showed off her washboard abs and ample cleavage once again in a plunging bikini top and dungarees.

The Black Magic singer used lyrics from Paul McCartney's 1976 track Let 'Em In for her caption, which read: 'Someone's knocking at my door. Someone's ringing my bell...'

It was recently claimed that her ex Chris Hughes was convinced he would be able to get her back after she broke up with him over the phone.

The former Love Island contestant was informed his 16-month romance with Jesy had run its course as they self-quarantined in their respective homes during the current UK lockdown.

But friends say Chris is determined to win the singer back, and refuses to believe their split is permanent.

A source told The Sun: 'Chris is absolutely convinced that he is going to be getting back with Jesy just as soon as isolation ends and they can be together again.

'As far as he is concerned, this split is just temporary and actually it's more of a break than a break-up.

'Chris is still madly in love with Jesy and is convinced she's just struggling with being apart from him.'

The resolute reality star is said to be desperate for a face-to-face meeting with Jesy as soon as restrictions regarding outdoor activity are lifted, and has been encouraged by positive noises from Jesy's camp.

The source added: 'Jesy's pals say she's as keen to reunite when this is over to talk things over too. They make a lovely couple and seemed so happy.'