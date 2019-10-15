Seasoned triathletes looking to elevate their racing techniques to a higher level will find a great deal of learning and immersive experiences at Joe Friel Tri Camp. Led by Joe Friel, a renowned author and endurance coach, this programme will help athletes improve their skills and push their stamina in a motivating environment.
Joe Friel will share much of his wisdom with participants through highly-informative sessions. To participate, you must be fit enough to complete a sprint distance triathlon.
|Date
|14 November - 16 November 2019
|Category
|Sports
|Venue
|Emirates Golf Club
|Telephone
|+971 50 873 1989
|Ticket price
|AED1,470-1,785
|Admission
|6am
|Website
|https://www.premieronline.com/event/joe_friel_tri_camp_4478
