Seasoned triathletes looking to elevate their racing techniques to a higher level will find a great deal of learning and immersive experiences at Joe Friel Tri Camp. Led by Joe Friel, a renowned author and endurance coach, this programme will help athletes improve their skills and push their stamina in a motivating environment.



Joe Friel will share much of his wisdom with participants through highly-informative sessions. To participate, you must be fit enough to complete a sprint distance triathlon.

Date 14 November - 16 November 2019 Category Sports Venue Emirates Golf Club Telephone +971 50 873 1989 Ticket price AED1,470-1,785 Admission 6am Website https://www.premieronline.com/event/joe_friel_tri_camp_4478