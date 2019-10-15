  1. Home
Published October 15th, 2019 - 06:26 GMT
Seasoned triathletes looking to elevate their racing techniques to a higher level will find a great deal of learning and immersive experiences at Joe Friel Tri Camp. Led by Joe Friel, a renowned author and endurance coach, this programme will help athletes improve their skills and push their stamina in a motivating environment.

Joe Friel will share much of his wisdom with participants through highly-informative sessions. To participate, you must be fit enough to complete a sprint distance triathlon.

Date 14 November - 16 November 2019
Category Sports
Venue Emirates Golf Club
Telephone +971 50 873 1989
Ticket price AED1,470-1,785
Admission 6am
Website https://www.premieronline.com/event/joe_friel_tri_camp_4478

 

