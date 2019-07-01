Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Marry Again in Romantic France

Turner, 23, and Jonas, 29, previously exchanged wedding vows in a small, informal service in Las Vegas in May.





E! News said another ceremony -- filled with tears and cheers -- took place in France on Saturday. A reception for family and friends at Château de Tourreau followed.

Attendees included Jonas' famous brothers Kevin and Nick, Nick's actress wife Priyanka Chopra, supermodel Ashley Graham and Turner's Game of Thrones sister Maisie Williams, People.com said.

The couple announced their engagement in 2017.

Joe Jonas and his siblings have been out promoting the latest Jonas Brothers album, Happiness Begins. Turner was recently seen in the X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix.