Joe Jonas Releases Trailer for His Travel Series 'Cup of Joe'

The short-form streaming service shared a trailer for the show Monday featuring Jonas, a singer for the Jonas Brothers and DNCE.

The preview shows Jonas, 30, visit different cities with celebrity guests, including his wife, actress Sophie Turner, actress Tina Fey and actors Matthew McConaughey and David Hasselhoff.

Cup of Joe was filmed prior to the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour.

The Jonas Brothers also consists of Jonas' brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas.

"I've traveled the world with my brothers, playing in every major city, but I've never had the time to explore any of them," Jonas says in the trailer.

Quibi released the first three episodes of Cup of Joe on Monday.