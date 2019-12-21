Joe Wicks and His Wife Rosie Finally Settled on Name for Their Newborn Son - Marley

Joe Wicks has revealed he and wife Rosie have finally settled on a name for their newborn son, introducing their baby boy as Marley in a sweet Instagram post on Friday.

The Body Coach star took to social media to announce his son's sweet moniker, while explaining to fans the newborn has been in hospital fighting an infection.

Joe and Rosie's second child was born three weeks early and is yet to return home, but the fitness enthusiast assured fans their baby boy is 'getting stronger' every day and is hopeful Marley will be home in time for Christmas.

Sharing a new video of him cradling his son at the hospital, Joe told his followers: 'We’ve finally decided on a name for our little boy. His name is Marley.'

Shedding some light on why Marley is still being treated by doctors, Joe explained: 'He’s been in the hospital for a week now with an infection but he’s on the mend and getting stronger each day.

'The staff at the hospital have been so wonderful and so loving to him and Rosie everyday. This is the first time he’s properly opened his eyes and he’s just so chilled and relaxed even though he probably feels rough. Welcome to the world my little boy Marley.'

Joe followed up his post with an adorable black and white shot of Marley sleeping while wearing a Santa hat. He captioned the snap: 'Welcome to the world Marley.'

Joe's name reveal comes after he assured fans little Marley is 'getting stronger every day', following his early arrival three weeks before his due date.

In an earlier post to his Instagram story, Joe revealed his wife Rosie has been discharged from hospital, but their baby boy has to stay in for a few more days.

Joe, who shares daughter Indie, one, with Rosie, shared footage of his recent visit to the hospital to see the baby, while sharing an update on his son's progress.

He said: 'I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone sending us messages... it means a lot to me.'

Joe added that Rosie has now been discharged, but while his son is 'getting stronger', doctors want Marley to stay in the hospital for a few more days.

'Rosie is now home, she's been discharged, which is lovely so I get to spend some time with her and Indie,' Joe said.

'Baby's doing well, he's getting stronger, but he's not allowed out just yet. Hopefully he'll be home before Christmas.'

The Lean In 15 star also shared an adorable snap of his eldest child Indie cuddling up to her little brother. Joe gushed: 'She loves him so much already. She keeps kissing him on the head.'

Another photo saw Joe kissing his baby boy while holding him in his arms.

On Thursday, Joe admitted he was struggling with not having Marley at home with him, but insisted he has remained 'fine and calm' while his son has been in hospital because of the great care he has received from the doctors and nurses.

In a series of posts, Joe explained: 'I'm really feeling it today with him not being able to come home. I'm keeping busy with Indie and going down there every day, but I just want him home with us now.

'I'm fine and calm as they are taking such good care of him at the hospital. The nurses and doctors down there are wonderful. I'm just wishing he will be home before Christmas.'

Joe continued: 'I'll tell you one thing I am just so grateful for. Seeing the care and love they are giving him in the special unit at the NHS hospital. We are so lucky to have this and very thankful to all the staff with him 24 hours.

Joe and Rosie welcomed son Marley into the world on Saturday and revealed, at the time, that he had been born three weeks early.

Describing him as the 'best early Christmas present ever', Joe shared on Instagram: 'He decided to come 3 weeks earlier than expected and weighs 5lb 14ox. Rosie and the baby are both happy and doing great.

'We still haven't got a name for him yet, but I'll share it when we do.'

Joe and Rosie announced they were expecting their second child in August, earlier this year. At the time, the couple revealed they were due to welcome their baby in January and had purposely chosen not to find out the sex until the birth.

Their baby news came just two months after Joe and Rosie tied the knot back in June in front of their family and friends - seven months after getting engaged in November last year.