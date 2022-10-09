Joel Mardinian Shares Developments of Her Surgery

Joel Mardinian returned to share her journey via a video on Instagram In which she documented the developments and expressed her happiness with the result she reached today months after the operation that she had on her face HOLLYWOOD LIFT and talked about during her reality show on SHAHID.

Regarding the video, she stated: "I've been asked about the operation by many of you, and I promised to tell you everything. It's time to watch my daily Mobile recordings now. The initial day, the third day following surgery, the sixth, seventh, tenth, etc. I have faith in the medical professionals at clinicajoelleofficial."



Joel added that "most Hollywood stars, including Kim Kardashian, Chloe, Courtney, Angelina Jolie, and many other actors, have undergone this procedure, but regrettably none of them have considered sharing the specifics and secrets of their beauty with their followers.



Joel went on to write in her letter, "I enjoy being honest because I want other women to gain from it as well! Four years ago, I had this procedure on my mind constantly and it took me two years to eventually let it go. Despite the 10-hour length of the surgery, I recovered quickly. I experienced swelling for the first four days, but once I saw the results, I was content and at ease."



In her closing remarks, Joel advised her audience to "ask the surgeon numerous questions, request to see before and after pictures, and ask about scars, healing, and recuperation" if they were thinking about having surgery.



Her fans expressed their love for the change she made and their admiration for her in the comments, telling her how stunning she looked and how flattering the new appearance was on her.

Following are some comments from fans:

“That’s why we love you! Your inner beauty shines and you are a true women supporter! Keep shining”

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri