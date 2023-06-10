Joelle gives her husband sweet kiss on the lips

ALBAWABA - Joelle Mardinian gave her husband a sweet kiss on the lips and fans are all for it.

Beauty mogul Joelle Mardinian surprised her fans with an intimate picture of her and her husband as she gave him a sweet kiss on the lips.

As Mardinian shared the picture, she captioned: "Living with someone you truly Love Is a blessing, DON’T GO TO THE LAST PICTURE IF A KISS OFFENDS YOU."

Fans were obsessed with the pictures, while others criticized the makeup artist saying it was very inappropriate and many stated that Mardinian shared this picture only to raise controversy

.

This comes after Mardinian got attacked for adopting a blonde child, as a comment on Instagram called Joelle a racist for adopting a blond child stating that Joelle hate people with darker skin.

Joelle responded to the comment on her Instagram story and wrote: "You're sick, and god's goodness in not in your life, and it is very clear that the devil is in your heart and soul."

She added: "No I did not choose the child, at least we did not choose Nathan, God chose him for us, we met Nathan and wanted to adopt him, at first we wanted a girl, but got sent us a boy instead, our gift from God is Nathan."