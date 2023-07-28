Joelle Mardinian returns to Instagram with bold pictures.. Is her husband having sex with another woman?

ALBAWABA - Joelle Mardinian returns to Instagram after quitting the app for 10 days.

Lebanese businesswoman and fashionista Joelle Mardinian, 45, has returned to Instagram after taking a break for 10 days.

Joelle shared 2 pictures with her 21.4 million followers where she sported pink sportswear that highlighted her curvy assets.

The Lebanese beauty explained the reason behind the break in a lengthy message. She said: "I have discovered so much about myself in the past 10 days. I realized that nothing can break me because GOD is on my side."

She added: "I discovered how RESILIENT I am, BRAVER than I imagined. Yes now I believe that I AM TITANIUM AND I’m a SURVIVOR."

Mardinian continued: "I needed a break! I needed to rethink many things, I needed to be mentally healthy & strong. I am now on my way to a full recovery and I have surprised myself on how fast I’m recovering. Thank you all for your prayers and your empowering messages, I appreciate them all. LOVE JOELLE XXX."

Joelle Mardinian announced to take a social media break on on July 18

In an unusual post 10 days ago, Mardinian posted a black picture and wrote a vague message announcing that she'll be taking a break from Instagram.

She wrote: "Life is crazy how the BEST DAY can suddenly turn into the WORST DAY! I will be off Instagram for a very long time! I wish you all only HAPPY DAYS."

Is the reason behind Joelle's Instagram break her husband's infidelity?

According to Instagram page @charbelitta.official2, Joelle Mardinian stayed away from social media lately due to her husband's infidelity.

@charbelitta.official2 claimed: "Exclusive: The truth behind Joelle Mardinian pausing her activities on Instagram and deleting all her husband Kamal's pictures is the threats she received to reveal scandalous pictures and videos of her husband Kamal with another woman on a yacht in Saint-Tropez, France.

As for Joelle, she started divorce papers in Italy, then she'd like to buy Kamal's share from their joint business."

