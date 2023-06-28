John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby no. 4

ALBAWABA - Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Tegien welcome their fourth baby.

On Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram post with a lengthy message to surprise her followers that she and her husband John Legend have welcomed their fourth baby via surrogate.

The couple welcomed a baby boy and they named him, Wren Alexander Stephens, he was born June 19.

She wrote: "As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my pretend kitchen, watching Alf with me. We’d sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous. My mom always searched for the Pound Puppy with 4 pups in her pouch, having no qualms about opening and peeking inside before purchasing."

"After losing Jack, I didn't think I'd be able to carry any more babies of my own. To be honest, I've personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn't go through that pain and loss again."

"At some point, early in our surrogacy journey, I came out of a therapy session, walked downstairs and said to John - 'I want to try to carry just one more time. If it doesn’t work, we will be okay. We’ve already seen the worst.' I promised I would be okay no matter what happened. I remember saying I just couldn’t go on wondering my whole life if I should have tried again."

"We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and we’re so happy to learn it worked we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti."

Five months ago, the couple welcomed a baby girl named Esti.

She continued, "Around this same time, we also met the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine, Alexandra. I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow."

"The first embryo we tried with Alex didn’t survive, and I will never forget how hard she fought to get ready for a second transfer," wrote Teigen. "How much she gave up her own body - surgeries to get scar tissues cleared, the mental toll it takes to go through all of that for yourself, much less for other people."

"Not wanting to rush the process, we took a breath… were just patient," Teigen continued. "I laid around, enjoying the first trimester of my pregnancy, with of course a little bit of fear that isn’t any different from any other expecting couple. As we crept toward the safe zone of my own pregnancy, we were overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy. Our little boy."

"We are hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year."

"I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love."