John Legend Was Terrified Not to 'Handle' Seeing Baby Loss Photos

John Legend didn't know if he could "handle" looking at the photos taken after Chrissy Teigen lost their son.

The couple lost their baby Jack 20 weeks into the 'Lip Sync Battle' star's pregnancy in September and announced the sad news in a devastating post on Instagram, which was accompanied by heartbreaking black and white photographs taken at the hospital.

And John admitted he was "nervous" when his wife asked him to take the pictures of her cradling Jack and bent over with grief because he was worried about how he'd react.

He said: "I was nervous when we were taking pictures in the hospital because emotionally I didn’t know if I could handle looking at them.

"But I really do believe that it was good for Chrissy to share her story with people."

The 'All of Me' hitmaker admitted he admires his wife - with whom he has Luna, four, and two-year-old Miles - even more for her frank honest because she's been able to help other people even while going through her own heartbreak.

He told The Times newspaper: "What we’ve seen is that there are so many people who have gone through the same thing or similar who felt like they had to hide it in shame. Her being willing to share has opened up the conversation and made people feel they are not alone. It made me admire her even more because of the bravery she showed.”



And the 41-year-old star thinks their loss reminded people that he and Chrissy, 35, are only "human", despite perceptions of their "perfect life".

He said: "We’re wealthy, we’re successful, we’re well known; it seems we have the perfect life.

"This is a reminder that we’re human and we experience tragedy and pain just like everybody else does.”

Meanwhile, John is relieved to have handed over his title of People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive to actor Michael B. Jordan.

He said: "I’m glad my reign is over. It is nice to be on the cover of People magazine, but all the people who don’t think you are the sexiest man alive are only too happy to tell you what they think about you.”