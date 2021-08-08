John Travolta Deals With Heartbreak and Tragedies of Losing Loved Ones

John Travolta may be one of the biggest names in Hollywood, yet, the actors have had to deal with a devastating heartbreaking personal life.

The 'Greace' star have struggled with the loss of the two closest women in his life to breast cancer, his son’s sudden death due to a seizure.

Travolta's son Jett was the oldest son, Jett died on a family holiday aged 16 in 2009.

Born in 1992, Jett had a history of seizures from the age of two, he had also been hospitalized at 15 months old with Kawasaki disease and was on the autism spectrum.

Kawasaki disease is an illness that causes inflammation in blood vessels throughout the body.

The condition most often affects kids younger than 5 years old.

And on July 12, 2020, John lost his wife, Kelly Preston, after two years of battling breast cancer, she was 57 years old.

She had 3 kids Ella, 20, Benjamin, 9, and Jett, with John Travolta.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," Travolta wrote, "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

But Kelly was not the first person John has lot due to breast cancer, as his previous lover Diana Hyland had lost her life, after a similar struggle with breast cancer.

Hyland passed away at 41 while John was 23.

Travolta appears to be looking ahead to the future and he’s even trying to get back to work as an actor following a year of mourning his family.