Johnny Depp call it quits with his former lawyer

Johnny Depp is reportedly no longer dating his former attorney Joelle Rich.



The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor, 59, was said to be going out with the lawyer, who represented him in his libel trial against The Sun in 2018, during his defamation proceedings against his ex-wife Amber Heard.



A source told PEOPLE on Friday (04.11.22) he and the 37-year-old London-based attorney had called it quits, but a reason for the alleged break up wasn’t mentioned.



Page Six reported the pair were said not to have been that “serious to begin with”.



An insider previously told TMZ Johnny and Joelle were “romantically linked but not exclusive”.



Joelle was seen at Johnny’s defamation trial against Amber, 36, in Virginia, apparently to support the actor during the bitter proceedings.

News of the pair’s apparent break-up comes after it was reported Johnny will make a cameo appearance at Rihanna’s upcoming fourth Savage X Fenty fashion show.



He is said to be set to feature as a surprise guest in the Savage X Fenty Vol 4 show, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 9, according to TMZ.



Production sources told the outlet Johnny will not get on the runway, but will be the first man to front one of the show’s “star” spots, which has previously featured Cindy Crawford.



Amazon Prime has said the Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4, which showcases Rihanna's Savage X Fenty collection, would debut on November 9 as the follow up to Vol 3, which featured Madonna's daughter Lourdes and Gigi Hadid.



The streamer said in a press release: “A seductive fashion fever dream, this year’s show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. Featuring a star-studded cast all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks, the show is an unmissable visual feast.”



Johnny has recently been on tour with his musician pal Jeff Beck and there have been reports he could reprise his ‘Pirates of the Carribbean’ role as Captain Jack Sparrow after he was dumped from the franchise during his long-running legal battles with his ex-wife Amber Heard.



The actor has said he would never again work with the producers Disney after he was axed from the sixth ‘Pirates’ film.



His legal team has claimed he lost out on $22 million payday as a result after Amber, 36, published her Washington Post op-ed in 2018 he said painted him as a domestic abuser, even though it did not refer to him by name.