Johnny Depp Parties Backstage With Ex-Girlfriend Kate Moss

Last week, Kate Moss took the stand to defend her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp, the model denied any allegations that Depp hurt her, abused her, or pushed her down the stairs during their high-profile four-year relationship in the 1990s..

And 6 days after the testimony, Johnny Depp performed with Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall, and partied back stage with Kate Moss.

Moss showed her support to the Pirates of the Caribbean star by watching him perform at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall, Depp performed covers of John Lennon, Marvin Gaye and Jimi Hendrix alongside Beck, 77.

The surprise appearances at Beck’s shows come as Depp awaits the verdict in his libel trial against ex-wife Heard, with jury deliberations continuing.

The recent trial between Depp and Heard, in which he sued her for $50 million over defamation claims, came to an end on Thursday May 27. It came about after Heard wrote a 2018 op-ed stating she was the survivor of domestic abuse, which Depp's team say damaged his career. The jury is currently deliberating and deciding the verdict.