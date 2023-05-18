Johnny Depp slammed for his rotten teeth

ALBAWABA - Johnny Depp is the talk of the town as he appears with "rotten teeth."

Fans are saying that the actor looks like a real Jack Sparrow as people spot his teeth looking rotten at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

Depp, who received a seven-minute standing ovation at the premiere of his film, Jeanne du Barry caught the attention of social media when fans noticed his teeth when he smiled.

Johnny Depp’s teeth are literally ROTTING pic.twitter.com/GrbRqOUI4M — chateau bunny ❄️ (@cocainecross) May 17, 2023

The brown color showed visible signs of decay as he posed for pictures on the red carpet.

Twitter users quickly flooded the networking sites to urge the actor to go visit a dentist.

One fan wrote: "In all fairness, I doubt Johnny Depp brushes his teeth," while another tweeted: "Johnny Depp got too much money for his teeth to be looking like that."

Another user penned: "stop posting photos of johnny depp’s rotting teeth I will have a nervous breakdown if I have to look at that man one more time."







