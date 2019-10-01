  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Joker at Dubai Opera

Joker at Dubai Opera

Published October 1st, 2019 - 06:33 GMT
Joker at Dubai Opera
Joker at Dubai Opera

DC fans are in for a treat as Dubai Opera is screening one of the year’s most anticipated films, Joker, for two nights this October. Much like a character study, the movie follows the dissent of Arthur Fleck, a struggling party clown by day and failing comedian by night, into catastrophic madness. Bullied, isolated and pushed to the fringes of society, Fleck’s encounter with violent thugs inspires the birth of a criminal mastermind.

In this spin-off from the Batman franchise, director Todd Phillips explores the character of Joker in a rare light. This film premiered at the recent Venice International Film Festival to glittering reviews and a standing ovation.

Date 03 October - 04 October 2019
Category Lifestyle
Venue Dubai Opera
Telephone +971 4 440 8888
Ticket price AED60-120
Admission 3 Oct: 8pm
4 Oct: 3pm & 7pm
Website https://www.dubaiopera.com/events/joker/

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now