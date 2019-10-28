'Joker' is The Number One Movie on The Box Office Earning $18.6M

The Joaquin Phoenix antihero drama Joker is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $18.9 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.





Coming in at No. 2 is Maleficent: Mistress of Evil with $18.5 million, followed by The Addams Family at No. 3 with $11.7 million, Zombieland: Double Tap at No. 4 with $11.6 million and Countdown at No. 5 with $9 million.

Rounding out the top tier is Black and Blue at No. 6 with $8.3 million, Gemini Man at No. 7 with $4 million, The Lighthouse at No. 8 with $3.1 million, The Current War at No. 9 with $2.7 million and Abominable at No. 10 with $2 million.