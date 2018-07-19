Joker Origin Film Is to be Released on October 2019

Joker origin film starring Joaquin Phoenix will be released on Oct. 4, 2019 (Source :JesabelRaay / Twitter )

Warner Bros. and DC's upcoming Joker origin film starring Joaquin Phoenix will be released on Oct. 4, 2019.

Warner Bros. made the announcement Wednesday as the studio prepares to host a special presentation on a number of their upcoming films on Saturday during the San Diego Comic-Con.

Joker, from director Todd Phillips who co-wrote the project with Scott Silver, is described as being a gritty character study with a dark tone. Emma Tillinger Koskoff is producing along with Richard Baratta executive producing.

The film will take place outside of DC's extended film universe and would help launch a new DC Comics banner at Warner Bros. that will allow the studio to tell unique comic book stories using different actors in the the title roles.

The Joker was last portrayed by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad who is expected to reprise the role in a Suicide Squad sequel and in a standalone film that Leto is executive producing.

Want more content like this?

Top 5 is your sugar fix for celebrity, music and pop-culture from the Middle East? Watch and subscribe here.

Top 5 Times Arab Pop Divas Get Wet in a Swimming Pool in a Music Video