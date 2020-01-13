'Joker' Takes The Lead With 11 Oscar Nods

The crime drama Joker led the field with 11 nods when Oscar nominations were announced in Los Angeles Monday morning.

The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917 were each nominated for 10 awards, while Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite are up for six prizes apiece.

Scarlett Johansson was nominated for two acting Oscars -- Best Actress for Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit.

Those not nominated as expected include Eddie Murphy and his comedy Dolemite is My Name, the animated blockbuster Frozen II, Hustlers actress Jennifer Lopez, Uncut Gems actor Adam Sandler and The Farewell star Awkwafina.

Issae Rae and John Cho read the names of the Oscar nominees.

Winners will be revealed during an ABC telecast on Feb. 9. The network recently confirmed it would not be hiring a host for the event for the second year in a row.

The Oscars or Academy Awards honor excellence in cinema.