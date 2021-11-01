Jon Bon Jovi And Bryan Adams Cancel Shows After Testing Positive for Covid

The pair who are both ’80s rock stars left fans disappointed over the weekend after abruptly cancelling performances due to COVID-19.

Jon Bon Jovi, who gets rapid Covid tests was set to perform a concert in Miami, but even tho Jovi is fully vaccinated, The 'It's My Life' hitmaker tested positive.

Ticket holders were required to show proof of vaccination or negative test results to get into the concert, the highlight of a three-day hotel package costing up to thousands of dollars a person.

The singer's backing band, the Kings of Suburbia, also opted not to perform out of "an abundance of caution".



The spokesperson added: "This was a Runaway concert, which means it is a smaller more intimate type acoustic show for the top levels of his fan club, so he is backed by on these by a group of musicians called the kings of suburbia, not by Bon Jovi - and out of an abundance of caution they did not perform without Jon."



Bon Jovi's brother, Matt Bongiovi, told the Asbury Park Press the rocker "feels great", but would be going to bed instead of performing.

Also testing positive was musician Bryan Adams, who is also fully vaccinated against the virus and is not experiencing any symptoms.

And Adams had to cancel his appearance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland Saturday night.

Adams, 61, was slated to sing "It's Only Love" with H.E.R. in honor of Tina Turner, but his representative told Billboard.com he wouldn't make the show.

Celebrity presenters and performers included Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Lionel Richie, Mickey Guyton, Christina Aguilera, Angela Bassett and Drew Barrymore.