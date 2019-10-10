Jordan Woods Says She Was Heartbroken as People Called Her Fat

And during her first video shared on Wednesday, the ex-friend of Kylie Jenner talked about growing up on the rounder side and how she dealt with it.





The Life Of Kylie star struggled to show her first paparazzi photo taken nearly a decade ago and how the harsh criticism she received afterwards 'broke' her, making her want to change her body.

​

Woods spoke from the edge of her bed in her nicely appointed bedroom.

'I always grew up the bigger girl, the taller one, and as you get older you get more and more self conscious. When you're young you don't care as much... but it would be the little things like going to pool parties,' said the former Good American model.

She said she wore big T shirts instead of a bikini: 'I was not comfortable in a bikini and would not even want to go to a pool party.'

The model - who was accused of breaking up Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in February - also went to the mall and wanted to shop at Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister, but was sad when the clothes didn't fit.

There were also 'little comments' - a woman talked to her father and said, 'She will be pretty once she loses all the baby fat.'

That made her realize that she is different from everyone else.

'As time goes on you get so comfortable with accepting that's who you are... I was comfortable with being in the background and not caring to fit in,' she admitted.

She then became a tomboy because it was 'comfortable.'

​

'I accepted that's what it was, I wasn't necessarily happy, but I was comfortable.'

One photo triggered the idea for the new YouTube video.

It was taken in 2010 at The Grove in West Hollywood and she was with Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith.

'I don't know why I thought it was a good idea to wear this. This outfit... this is a big no,' she said, nervous to show the photo. The picture bothers her so much that she has a hard time showing it and hesitates.

It was the first time she was photographed by the paparazzi and the comments hurt her. She was 12 or 13 years old at the time she said.

'I remember reading the comments and tears just started coming out of my eyes,' she said.

She could not understand how adults could pick her apart. 'It broke me, I knew I was unhappy with the way that I looked... that was my lowest point,' she said.

She said 'that moment about being completely heartbroken' shifted her to be the confident person she is today. Jordyn then read self help books and realized her individuality is her gift. 'You're given this body for a reason,' she said. 'I realized that my purpose is much bigger than me,' she said.

Over time she went through many identity crises she said and also had piercings. And she was grateful not much is on social media.

'You guys have grown up with me and seen the phases,' she added.

She then talked about how losing her father at age 19 was so difficult it triggered her to hit the gym and work out all the time. 'I lost probably 30lbs in a matter of five months and I felt great,' she said.

She has a story and realizes there are people like her that need to get motivated, she said. Woods also said she worked with a trainer she liked.

'I'm so excited to say my first ever You Tube video is finally live!' she said on Instagram.

'I open up for the first time about so many things I've been through including my body transformation, dealing with the loss of my father and how we can all over come the obstacles life throws our way.

'Thank you guys so much for your support so far, I look forward to sharing more of my world with you all!'