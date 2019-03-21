Jordyn Woods Likes a Fan's Tweet

The Woods and Smith families are friends (Source: jordynwoods / Instagram )

Follow > Disable alert for Okay Jordyn Disable alert for Kylie Jenner Follow >

After being frozen out by the Kardashian-Jenner family amid the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, Jordyn Woods is taking love where she can get it.

This Wednesday, a fan tweeted a grab of Jordyn's new Insta Stories selfie video and wrote: 'Okay Jordyn comes back looking like a whole meal'.

Jordyn, 21, was one of the people who liked the post, which was a reply to her retweeting 'throwback' grabs of her in a 2002 Will Smith music video.

All that sweet affection: After being frozen out by the Kardashian-Jenner family amid the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, Jordyn Woods is taking love where she can get it

That video was for his number Black Suits Comin' (Nod Ya Head) featuring TRA-Knox, which was written for Will's smash hit film Men In Black II.

The Woods and Smith families are friends, and Jordyn went on Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk for her first interview amid her new scandal.

Tristan and Khloe Kardashian broke up after it emerged that he allegedly shared a kiss at a party with Jordyn - the best friend of Khloe's half-sister Kylie Jenner.

Khloe shares 11-month-old daughter True with Tristan, who is now being linked to model Karizma Ramirez, a rumored ex-girlfriend of Chris Brown and Shane Larkin.

Spot Jordyn's avi in the likes: This Wednesday, a fan tweeted a grab of Jordyn's new Insta Stories selfie video and wrote: 'Okay Jordyn comes back looking like a whole meal'

The NBA heartthrob began dating Khloe when his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig was still pregnant with his firstborn, a son named Prince.

Less than 48 hours before True was born last April, DailyMail.com broke the story of Tristan's alleged infidelity with New York City strip club bartender Lani Blair.

Khloe co-founded the apparel brand Good American and has used Jordyn, 21, as a model for the firm, helping the younger woman kick off her career.

The Kardashian-Jenner family have now unfollowed Jordyn on social media, and a series of competing stories have done the rounds about what happened at the party.

Jordyn insisted to Khloe and Kylie that she only kissed Tristan because she was inebriated to the point of a blackout, sources in her camp alleged to TMZ. Later she said on Red Table Talk that was not too drunk to recall what happened.

Meanwhile, the Kardashian family maintained Jordyn could not have been as drunk as she claimed, inasmuch as she drove herself away from the fete, per insiders.

ordyn went on Red Table Talk and told her side of the story, saying of the party: 'On the way out, he did kiss me. No passion. It was like a kiss on the lips.'

She allowed: 'I don't think he's wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position and when alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment,' and held that there was 'No tongue kiss, no making out.'

After Jordyn had her vulnerable talk show moment and public sympathy grew for her, Khloe wrote on Twitter that 'Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault.'