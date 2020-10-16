Jordyn Woods Wars Nothing But Pink Thong Under Dress When She Arrives at Her PrettyLittleThing Launch

Braless Jordyn Woods made sure to turn heads when she arrived at the launch of her collection with PrettyLittleThing launch in West Hollywood on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old wore nothing but a pink thong under a sheer pink leopard print dress when she arrived at high-end venue Poppy.

The socialite and former confidante of Kylie Jenner looked wonderful in the slinky, spaghetti strap maxi dress.

Jordyn had an elegant air about her as she made her way into the event, clutching a small bejeweled purse before cosying up to new boyfriend NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Her heeled sandals were also jewel-encrusted, matching the smattering of jewelry she had on her fingers, wrist and neck.

The gorgeous influencer wore her sleek black hair down and parted in the middle. Her locks cascaded down against her bare shoulders.

Woods also masked up with a fancy black satin face covering, emblazoned with the diamond-encrusted words 'PrettyLittleThing x Jordyn Woods' in all caps.

The beauty's eye makeup was on point, with eyelashes extending for days as the only element visible on her face.

Her nails were a shade of beige, while her toes were done in white.

Jaden Smith was also in attendance, adding even more color with his bright and sporty ensemble.

The After Earth star, 22, had on a colorful striped pastel cardigan, over a white T-shirt with an illustration.

Jaden's jeans were paint-specked with similarly bright colors, as were his white New Balance sneakers.

The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith also wore ovular reddish shades, and layered some necklaces.

He also sported a single bracelet, and carried his smartphone.

Jordyn's collab with the UK-based fashion retailer released a campaign with images obtained exclusively by MailOnline this week.

About the collection, the Life of Kylie star said: 'What I love about this collection is that it’s different than anything I have ever done.

It’s a lot more fun and out there, and I think it’s a good time for people to just have fun with what they’re wearing.'

In the romance department, the media personality is dating NBA beau Karl-Anthony Towns.

The couple went Instagram official earlier this year, and celebrated the LA native's 23rd birthday in Cabo San Lucas last month.