Josh and Anna Duggar Welcome Baby Girl on Thanksgiving Day

Media personalities Josh and Anna Duggar have announced the birth of their sixth child.

"On Thanksgiving eve our hearts are overflowing with joy and gratefulness for the arrival of our sixth child! Maryella Hope arrived this morning at 9:12 am. 8 pounds and 2 ounces, 20 inches long," Josh and Anna -- both 31 -- said in a statement Wednesday. "Anna had a fast labor and delivery without complications. We are so thankful for a beautiful, healthy baby girl!"



Anna shared a photo of the snoozing baby, who is wearing a jacket and a bow on her head.

"It's a beautiful day to be born -- 11.27.19," said a sign posted behind her.

The couple revealed the child's sex in June. They are also the parents of Mackynzie, 9, Michael, 7, Marcus, 5, Meredith, 3, and Mason, 22 months.



The multi-generational Duggar family has been the focus of several reality shows, including 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On.