A Judge Refuses to Reduce R. Kelly's Child Support Payments

R. Kelly was jailed last week after failing to comply with a court order (Source: Montez C Miller - Shutterstock)

A judge has refused to reduce R. Kelly's child support payments.

The 52-year-old singer was jailed last week after failing to comply with a court order to pay over $161,000 in overdue payments to his ex-wife Andrea Lee for their kids Joann, 21, Jay, 19, and Robert, 17, but after he was released from jail on Saturday (09.03.19), he appeared in court for a private hearing on Wednesday (13.03.19).

Though courtroom proceedings were sealed to the public, the 'Ignition' hitmaker's attorney confirmed afterwards there would be no change in the current $21,000-a-month payments, CBS Chicago reports.

Kelly, who was released from jail after an anonymous person posted bail for him, previously insisted the matter would be "straightened out".

He said: "I promise, we will straighten this out. That is all I can say right now."

The child support row came a few weeks after the singer was taken into custody after being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse stemming from allegations made against him by four women, three of whom were under age at the time the alleged incidents took place.

At the time, bail for the 'I Believe I Can Fly' hitmaker was set at $1 million after Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. found the allegations made against R. Kelly were very "disturbing".

The 'Ignition' hitmaker posted his bail days later, and recently gave an emotional interview in which he insisted allegations against him are "not true".

He said: "Quit playing, I didn't do this stuff.

"This is not me. I'm fighting for my f*****g life! Y'all killing me with this s**t! I've given you 30 years of my f****g career! 30 years of my career! Y'all trying to kill me! You're killing me man!

"This is not about music! I'm trying to have a relationship with my kids and I can't do it! Y'all just don't want to believe the truth. Y'all don't want to believe it. This is not true! It doesn't even make sense! Why would I hold all these women! Their mothers and fathers told me, 'We're going to destroy your career.'"