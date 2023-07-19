Julia fox showcases nipples at the beach

  1. Home
Published July 19th, 2023 - 08:40 GMT
fox is known for her outrageous and daring fashion choices
fox is known for her outrageous and daring fashion choices

ALBAWABA - Julia Fox causes fashion controversy once again!

Model Julia Fox showcased her nipples in a sheer white wet barely-there swimsuit.

The swimsuit featured a sheer material with racy cutouts and a thong-style back. 

Fox, who was previously linked to Kanye West is known for her bold fashion choices, earlier, Fox wore an outfit completely made of condoms. 

She was seen walking around the streets of Los Angeles in a top, boots, and a purse made out entirely of condoms.

The gloves she wore to match her outfit are reportedly made of the latex material used to create condoms.

Another crazy outfit Fox previously decided to wear an outfit made out completely of neckties.

In 2022, Fox went viral for her one-pair of jeans full outfit, where she destroyed a perfectly looking denim pants to create a barely-there ensemble. 

Tags:Julia Fox

