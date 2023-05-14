Julia Fox wears condoms as a see-through outfit

ALBAWABA - Julia Fox wears a daring top made out of condoms.
Julia fox is known for her outrageous and daring fashion choices, but this time, she broke the record when she was seen walking around the streets of Los Angeles in a top made out of condoms.
The model and ex-girlfriend of controversial star Kanye West also wore boots and held a purse made out entirely of condoms.
The gloves she wore to match her outfit are reportedly made of the latex material used to create condoms.
This is the second crazy outfit fox wore this week, as earlier she was spotted wearing an outfit made out completely of neck ties.
In 2022, Fox went viral for her one-pair of jeans full outfit, where she destroyed a perfectly looking denim pants to create a barely there ensemble.
What looks like a DIY outfit went wrong, she transformed her denim pants into a handbag in addition to somehow designing her boots also out of denim.
The Italian-American star cut the top of her jeans and turned it into a barely-there top.