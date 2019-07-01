July at The Laughter Factory: Grand Millennium

The Middle East’s longest-running comedy night since 1997, The Laughter Factory has established itself as a pit stop for international comedians. Every month, a fresh billing of top-notch comics graces its stage and July isn’t any different. Catch Stuart Mitchell, Cory Michaelis and Allyson June Smith live at the Grand Millennium on 12 July.



Proclaimed Scotland’s brightest comedy talent by The Sun, Mitchell is best known for sharp one-liners, his witty plays on words and as the longest running panelist on BBC Radio Scotland’s ‘Breaking the News’. Michaelis is charming and shocking all at once, which might be why he is a regular at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in Las Vegas. Canadian Smith has cultivated a bold style of observational humour that makes her likeable, hysterical and Jason Manford's go-to comedian.

Date 12 July 2019 Category Live Entertainment Venue Grand Millennium, Barsha Heights Telephone +971 50 878 6728 Ticket price AED140-160 Admission 9pm Website https://thelaughterfactory.com/