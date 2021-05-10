Jumana Murad Gets Criticized for Watching TV and Congratulating Nadine Njeim!

Weeks ago, Syrian actress Jumana Murad's daughter passed away due to natural causes because of 'premature birth' and Murad held a funeral to mourn the death of her child.

Jumana is still recovering from the devastating shock, the star admitted to feeling like she is living in a nightmare that never ends.

Two days ago, the 'Khiyanat Ahd' star congratulated Lebanese actress ''Nadine Njeim'' on her new successful role in the series 'Eshreen Eshreen' (Twenty Twenty) saying ''Congratulations my love, you deserve this success and I hope you'll get even more successful.''

But unfortunately social media users criticised the Syrian actress for watching TV after losing her daughter, while others defended her claiming she might not have seen the show but wanted to show support to her friend Nadine, and others said Murad watches TV to clear her mind from the sorrow and sadness she is going through