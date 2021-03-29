Unbelievably Devastating! Jumana Murad Loses a Twin 6 Months After Giving Premature Birth (Picture)

Syrian actress Jumana Murad is distressed and extremely saddened to annouce that her 6-month-old twin Diana has passed away.

On Instagram, Jumana just shared the shocking news with her 4.7 million followers along with a picture of the beautiful late child without revealing cause of death.

The distressed mother expressed her sadness and wrote: 'Thank God for every thing. God gave, and God took, and we belong to God and to God we shall return.'

'Today, our daughter, Diana Rabie Bseiso, passed to God’s mercy. with God's willing, you will be our intercessor for the Hereafter and for Paradise, O soul of the heart of your mother and father.'

Murad added: 'Separating from you is difficult and painful, but you are definitely in a better place. Oh, Lord, give us patience and solace, and cool our hearts. There is no objection to your judgment. And you are one of the birds of paradise, mommy.'

Last October, Jumana Murad revealed that she gave an early birth to twins, Ali and Diana.

She said that she was traveling to the United States because she faced an emergency health condition, and she was worried that she would give birth on the plane. But thankfully she delivered the twins once she arrived to the hospital.

The Syrian actress added that her new born babies were in a difficult health condition as a result of giving an early birth, but with good health care they crossed the critical period and they were in an excellent health condition.