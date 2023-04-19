Jung Kook donates $700K to children

ALBAWABA - BTS member Jung Kook donates a billion won to a children hospital in Seoul.

Other than being one of the most successful singers in South Korea and the world, Jung Kook also became known for his love for charitable works and his constant support for children and youth.

And today, Seoul National University Children's Hospital revealed that Jung Kook donated 1 billion won (about $758,990) on April 14, to support sick children and their families, and his donation will be used to cover treatment costs for children from low-income families as well as to help the Foundation.

The World Music Awards Twitter account shared the news and wrote: "Jung Kook generously donates 1 Billion won ($758,990) to Children's Hospital in Seoul to cover treatment costs for children of low-income families: "With the hopes of being at least a small help to children who are suffering, I will root for children to smile in good health."

