Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Are Inseparable

And Hailey Bieber, 23, posted a romantic Instagram snapshot Wednesday in which she kissed her husband Justin Bieber, 26.

The celebrity couple were outside for a breath of fresh air beneath a dazzling blue sky and Hailey wrote they were 'grateful for some sunshine today'.

Her post came just hours after Justin announced on Instagram that he was bumping all his scheduled Changes tour dates for this year over the coronavirus pandemic.

'In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour,' read a statement on his Instagram page.

'While Justin - along with his band, dancers and crew - has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost,' the announcement continued.

'Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone,' the statement continued.

'He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.'

The Changes Tour was meant to promote his album of the same name, which was released this Valentine's Day before the lockdowns in America.

Justin was meant to begin the tour on May 14 at the CenturyLink Field in Seattle, one of the cities particularly affected by the pandemic.

He would then dash around the United States and his native Canada before ending the tour at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on September 26.

Recently Justin and Hailey revealed they were participating in the #DoYourPartChallenge and working with DoorDash to send meals to the needy.

They were nominated by singing sensation Demi Lovato, while Hailey also got a nomination from Kylie Jenner's best pal Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou.