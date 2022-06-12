Justin Bieber Announces Half His Face is Paralyzed

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

On Friday, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram page to announce the reason behind his concerts cancellation.

The Peaches hitmaker shared a video as he explains he is battling a health issue that cause facial paralysis due to a syndrome called 'Ramsay Hunt'.

In the video, Justin says: '"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,"

Justin Bieber added: "As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near someone's ears, according to medical experts.

Bieber added that he is "physically, obviously, not capable of doing them (the concerts)."

"This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but, obviously, my body's telling me I've got to slow down, I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do."

He thanked his fans for being patient, said he's been doing facial exercises to help. He said he doesn't know how long it will take for him to recover.

He said: "It's going to be ok,," he said. "I have hope, and I trust God."

The singer later went on to say that everything happens for a reason, but he is still not sure what the reason behind this is yet.