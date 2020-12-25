Justin Bieber Kisses His Wife Hailey in Front of Christmas Tree

Justin Bieber shared a photo of himself and wife Hailey kissing and a video dancing with friends by the Christmas tree Thursday on Instagram.

The 26-year-old Canadian singer posted a black-and-white snap of him and Hailey, 24, hugging and smooching in front of a tree with his roughly 154 million followers.

Justin wore a festive cap, white long-sleeved shirt and black trousers, while Hailey donned a dark long-sleeved top and blue jeans while kissing her husband with her back to the camera.

The Sorry singer also shared the photo on his Instagram Stories along with a color photo of him and Hailey hugging and smiling for the camera in front of the Christmas tree.

Justin also posted a TikTok video on Instagram of himself dancing with a pair of friends in front of the tree.

He was in the center of the trio's dance routine to an electric funk version of Jingle Bell Rock that was posted on the official TikTok account of choreographer Johnny Blaze.

Justin beamed while thrusting his hips and swinging his arms around as he danced in sync with his friends.

'Have fun with this one guys,' he wrote in the caption.

Justin will return to the stage for his first live show since 2017 next week during a New Year's Eve concert in partnership with T-Mobile.

Access to the streaming concert can be bought for $25, with free access for T-Mobile customers.

Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018.

The singer announced in January that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Justin released several songs in 2020 including the bi-lingual single La Bomba and the duet Stuck With U with Ariana Grande that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

He also released a collaboration with Chance The Rapper titled Holy in September that peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Justin recently teamed up with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir to release a charity rendition of Holy.