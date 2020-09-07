Justin Bieber Tries to be a Good Husband And Future Dad

The 26-year-old pop star took to Instagram to reflect on his past and admitted that growing up in the spotlight as a teenager meant his "insecurities and frustrations" were dictated by what he valued in life at the time and his "ego and power" destroyed his relationships.



The 'Sorry' hitmaker is now happily married to model Hailey Bieber, 23, and he's "motivated by truth and love" and what he values in life has changed.



Justin wrote alongside a studio snap of himself: "I came from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada. I didn't have material things and was never motivated by money or fame I just loved music. But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in. My values slowly started to change. Ego and power started to takeover and my relationships suffered because of it. I truly desire healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them! I want to walk in the plans God has for me and not try and do it on my own! I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad! I'm grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way."



Justin's vow to focus on becoming the best husband and father one day comes after sources claimed the topic of becoming parents has become a "very real conversation" for the couple, who tied the knot two years ago this month.



An insider said: "Justin and Hailey have been talking more and more about wanting to start a family together. Having kids in the near future has become a very real conversation between them."



And earlier this year, Justin said having children was the "next step" in his relationship with Hailey, but insisted he wanted to "enjoy being married for a little bit" first.



He said: "I want to start my own family in due time. I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tor, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it's definitely the next step, for sure."



The 'Yummy' hitmaker also previously hinted "babies" were in his future in his birthday tribute to Hailey in November last year.



He wrote at the time: "Happy birthday babes. You make me want to be better everyday. The way you live your life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way. next season BABIES. (sic)"



And a few months before, he had spoken about his desire to go on "daddy daughter dates", but insisted he wasn't "hinting at" anything.



Posting a picture of himself and Hailey on a date in July 2019, he said: "Love dates with you baby. One day Ill be doing daddy daughter dates. Not hinting at anything soon I'm not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while! (sic)"