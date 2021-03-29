Justin Bieber's Mom Is NOT Amused by Her Son's New Peach Tattoo

Justin Bieber's mom failed to give her seal of approval over her son's latest ink.

The 27-year-old singer revealed his latest tattoo with snaps of a recent trip he had taken to see to famed tattoo artist Dr. Woo on his Instagram account on Saturday.

'Don't you have enough yet?,' his mother Pattie Mallette commented on the post showing off the peach the star had added to his neck.

The art is likely a reference to his latest single Peaches off his new album Justice.

While many friends and fans showed their support in the comments section for the new addition to his body, it seemed his 45-year-old mother thought he reached his limit.

Shortly before getting it done, Justin had mentioned that he was thinking of getting a tattoo in honor of the track.

The musician reportedly has nearly 70 pictures drawn across his body, leaving very little space for anything more.

The first photo in the set showed the Baby singer holding a cushion to the right side of his face while Dr. Woo placed a bit of fresh ink on the left portion of his neck.

The famed tattoo artist has worked with clients such as Miley Cyrus and Drake.

The singer-songwriter kept it casual as he wore a white long-sleeve waffle shirt and a black baseball cap in the shot.

His second shot, which was placed through a black-and-white filter, gave his fans a closer look at the actual design of the tattoo fruit.

The tattoo comes not long after the hitmaker sat down for an interview with Nicole Ryan for the Sirius XM show The Morning Mash Up, which took place last Wednesday.

During the discussion, the musician revealed that there were two parts of his body that he was planning on leaving ink-free, as he expressed, 'I promised myself I didn't want to get tattoos on my hands.'

He attributed his decision to being 'about just being able to wear a suit and not having tattoos on my hands.'

Bieber also alluded to his future tattoo, noting that he wanted to 'get a like a small peach on my body somewhere.'

During a 2020 YouTube special, Bieber shared that he was likely finished getting tattoos on his neck because of his wife, Hailey Bieber: 'I think I'm done on my neck. That's a Hailey request.'

'My back is still pretty open, and I don't have kids yet. So, I'm thinking of getting their portraits on my back,' he added.