  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause End Their 2 Years Long Marriage

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause End Their 2 Years Long Marriage

Published November 24th, 2019 - 07:34 GMT
Justin Hartley and his wife Chrishell Stause are splitting up.
Justin Hartley and his wife Chrishell Stause are splitting up.
Highlights
Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause divorcing after 2 years of marriage

This is Us actor Justin Hartley has moved to end his two-year marriage to his wife, Days of Our Lives star Chrishell Stause.

Us Weekly said Justin, 42, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for the split with Chrishnell, 38.

People.com said he filed the divorce documents Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The couple have no children together.

Justin was previously married to soap opera actress Lindsay Korman from 2008-12. They have a 15-year-old daughter.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...