Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause End Their 2 Years Long Marriage

This is Us actor Justin Hartley has moved to end his two-year marriage to his wife, Days of Our Lives star Chrishell Stause.

Us Weekly said Justin, 42, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for the split with Chrishnell, 38.

People.com said he filed the divorce documents Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The couple have no children together.

Justin was previously married to soap opera actress Lindsay Korman from 2008-12. They have a 15-year-old daughter.