Justin Timberlake Back on Tour After Bruising His Vocal Chords

Justin Timberlake (Twitter)

Justin Timberlake is heading back on tour after postponing several dates due to health issues.

The 37-year-old singer was forced to shelve tour dates on his 'Man of the Woods Tour' throughout October, November, and December after bruising his vocal chords, but after a long rest, the singer is finally fighting fit and ready to get back on stage, as he's set to perform in Washington DC on Friday (04.01.19).

In a video posted to Instagram, he said: "First of all, Happy New Year. Hope everybody had a good holiday. Second of all, DC we here. We're back. Can't wait. Excited, ya'll ready?"

He captioned the clip:" And... we're back. See you tomorrow DC! #MOTWTOUR. (sic)"

After postponing his October shows at Madison Square Garden as well as a scheduled date at the Los Angeles Staples Centre in November, the 'Say Something' singer was forced to push back all his December tour dates.

Justin - who had been on the road since March - told fans at the time: "Hey guys, I'm sure you have heard that I've had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month.

"I'm really sorry, I want to be back on stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding - I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before. More to come on the rescheduled dates."