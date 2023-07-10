Köksal Baba still alive till now is a miracle

ALBAWABA - It is a miracle that Köksal Babs is alive till now.

Köksal Baba, whose real name is Köksal Bektaşoğlu, is a YouTuber from Turkey. The internet celebrity was a boxer when he was 20 years old, and had won the Turkish youth boxing title three times in the past.

Born in 1975, Bektaşoğlu suffers from a disease that affects his growth and caused his short stature. The disease is called Hutchinson-Guilford syndrome, which is a rare, progressive genetic disorder that causes children to age rapidly.

People who have Hutchinson-Guilford suffer from acute atherosclerosis from childhood. This condition significantly increases the chances of a heart attack or stroke at an early age.

These serious complications can be exacerbated over time and threaten the lives of infected individuals.

According to sources, Köksal told his family and friends that people with his condition only last till the age of 40, which means that Köksal lasting till the age of 46 is a miracle.



